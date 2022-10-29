East Ridge Fall Ball for Senior Adults

Get ready to show off your best dance moves, spend time connecting with your partner, make some new friends, and enjoy a new way to celebrate the Fall season at the East Ridge Fall Ball. From 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th, the East Ridge Community Center will host the city’s first Fall Ball event for adults ages 55 and older.

Jamie Leigh and the Classics Band will be providing live dance music featuring a mix of 50s, 60s, and even some contemporary songs guaranteed to have everyone on their feet and dancing. Entrance to the Fall Ball is free and complimentary snacks and drinks will be provided. While “prom attire” is not required, participants are encouraged to dress up in their best “Fall Ball” apparel.

East Ridge Community Center Coordinator Hannah Spear believes the upcoming Fall Ball offers an event that may feel more welcoming for the folks who have thought about attending classes but would prefer to meet some of the other people first.

“I think the senior programs can be intimidating for some as we typically have large classes and lots of faces,” said Spear. “A fun and ‘casual’ event is a good way to break the ice for folks who are not quite sure yet. The Fall Ball also gives seniors who may not be able to come to classes in the mornings an opportunity to participate outside of our normal senior program hours.”

For more information about the East Ridge Community Center Fall Ball, contact Hannah Spear at 423-486-2034 or go to the Facilities tab on the city’s website at eastridgeparksandrec.com.