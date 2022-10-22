× Expand Shawnna Skiles 1 st East Ridge Fall Festival Poster

East Ridge officials announced that the City will host its first ever Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. From 10am until 6pm, Camp Jordan Amphitheater will be filled with live music, numerous arts and crafts vendors, a variety of delicious food trucks, tons of children’s activities in the Kid’s Zone, family yard games, and much more.

Parking and admission to the family-friendly event along with the activities in the Kid’s Zone and family yard games are all free. Top Golf has partnered with the City to provide participants of all ages multiple games of cornhole and giant Jenga. Children will enjoy playing on the giant inflatables along with the activities of face painting, pumpkin painting, and kids tattoos – all for free.

Shawnna Skiles, Director of Parks and Recreation for East Ridge, said that after last year’s success of the City’s Centennial celebration, there was an overwhelming desire to start an annual event in Camp Jordan park.

“We looked for ways to offer family-fun booths with free activities for the children and bring in a large variety of vendors,” said Skiles. “We wanted to make the Fall Festival an event for families to enjoy and have some fun together. It is great to be able to showcase what Camp Jordan and East Ridge has to offer to everyone.”

From noon until 4pm, the highly acclaimed Essentials, a local rock & roll and blues band, will provide music guaranteed to have the crowd moving and dancing. The Essentials band features one of the most unique singers around and will be accompanied by some of the most talented musicians in the area.

In addition to playing yard games and listening to great music, attendees can shop the many offerings of over 60 unique craft vendors. A variety of food trucks, including The Korn Shak, Mo Lemonade, Melodee’s Diner, Eleanor’s Diner and many more, will be on site selling their delicious fares.

Departments at East Ridge City Hall will get in on the action by setting up booths offering a variety of activities. Included are the Parks and Recreation Department who will raffle a season pass. The lucky winner will be able to participate free for a year on a city-sponsored sports team. The Police Department will have “drunk goggles” that allow the user to feel the sensation – and danger – of driving drunk. Animal Control will sponsor “Kiss the Pooch” to raise money for the animal shelter and the Codes Department will host Candy Corn Bowling.

“I am so very excited for East Ridge to have a Fall Festival,” said East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams. “We had great participation and attendance at our Centennial Event last year. Even during that event and afterwards, we had so many requests for East Ridge to have a fall festival this year. I am so happy we are able to have this festival and let this be the start of a great annual East Ridge event!”

For additional information on the first East Ridge Fall Festival, send an email to Sskiles@eastridgetn.gov or call 423-260-9190. Information can also be found on the City of East Ridge Facebook page @CityofEastRidge-Government or at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Facebook page @EastRidgeParksAndRec.