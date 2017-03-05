East Tennessee Music Collectors Show

East Ridge Community Center 1517 Tombras Ave #2, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Sunday March 5 2017, an event for music lovers and collectors, featuring music dealers from all over the South selling rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more ... Presented at the East Ridge Community Center, 1517 Tombras Avenue in East Ridge TN. Admission $2.00, show times 10am-4pm. *Dealer tables available, contact the promoter. ** Bring your clean used albums and 45s in for appraisal and purchase, ask for Greg Neal.

704-996-9945

facebook.com/GregNealShows

