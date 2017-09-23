Announcing the East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Saturday September 23 2017 at the East Ridge Community Center, 1517 Tombras Ave. in East Ridge TN, 10am to 4pm. This unique event features music dealers from all over the Southeast, who will offer rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and much more. We guarantee there will be music offered at the show that cannot be found in local stores. This will be the “biggest music store in Tennessee” for one day only! Please contact the show’s organizer and promoter, Gregory Neal, for questions or comments. Admission $2.00. Dealer inquiries welcome.