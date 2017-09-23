East Tennessee Music Collectors Show

to Google Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00

East Ridge Community Center 1517 Tombras Ave #2, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Announcing the East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Saturday September 23 2017 at the East Ridge Community Center, 1517 Tombras Ave. in East Ridge TN, 10am to 4pm. This unique event features music dealers from all over the Southeast, who will offer rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and much more. We guarantee there will be music offered at the show that cannot be found in local stores. This will be the “biggest music store in Tennessee” for one day only! Please contact the show’s organizer and promoter, Gregory Neal, for questions or comments. Admission $2.00. Dealer inquiries welcome.

Info
East Ridge Community Center 1517 Tombras Ave #2, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7049969945
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - East Tennessee Music Collectors Show - 2017-09-23 10:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Wednesday

September 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours