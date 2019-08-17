East TN Dachshund Races

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

Join us for a day of Dachshund fun as only this breed can create it! We welcome all dachshunds & mostly dachshunds (no AKC or CKC certification required). Event proceeds benefit Tennessee Dachshund Rescue - a 501(c)3 organization.

Raffles

Auction Items

Food Vendors

Retail Vendors

Along with various RACES, we will also have

Costume Contest

Size & Age Contests

Fastest Nose Contest

Timed Obstacle Course

Best Coat Contests

Doggie Talent

Visit with other doxy fanatics and make wonderful friends, both two and four legged.

The venue this year is ADA compliant and air conditioned for your comfort. Bring your own lawn chairs.

We also welcome all breeds of cheerleaders and spectators as long as they are well behaved and leashed at all times. Leashes must be under 6' in length.

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
9318817338
please enable javascript to view
