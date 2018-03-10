Eastern National Book Signing with Author John R. Scales

In partnership with the National Park Service, Eastern National would like to invite you to meet author John R. Scales on Saturday, March 10, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00p.m. Scales will be available inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center to sign his recently released publication, The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, 1861-1865.

The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, 1861-1865: Nathan Bedford Forrest was one of the most interesting and controversial personalities of the Civil War. He is either hailed as a hero because of his abilities as a cavalryman or hated because of his association with the Ku Klux Klan.

Retired Special Forces Brigadier General John R. Scales examines Forrest’s wartime activities and how his actions affected the war in the Western Theater. Scales’ extensive study and firsthand sources, including official documents and reports from the Official Records, provides readers with details for each of Forrest’s campaigns. Included in this work are more than 100 maps and terrain information. Scales relies on his own military background to help evaluate and explain how and why Forrest grew in command ability and potential as a result of his experiences -- or didn’t. (Information provided by Savas Beatie, LLC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: John R. Scales retired from Special Forces as a brigadier general. He served more than 30 years which included tours in Vietnam and Afghanistan. Scales has a Ph.D. in Engineering and worked in this field after retiring from the military. Scales previously served as president of the Tennessee Valley Civil War Roundtable and continues to lead tours in Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Join us on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Meet Author John R. Scales and get your signed copy of The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, 1861-1865. Your purchase supports the programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Thank You for Supporting our National Parks!