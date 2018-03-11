Eastern National Book Signing with Author Lee Elder

In partnership with the National Park Service, Eastern National would like to invite you to meet author Lee Elder on Sunday, March 11, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00p.m. Elder will be available inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center to sign his 2018 publication, That Bloody Hill: Hilliard’s Legion at Chickamauga.

Elder has an ancestor who served in Hilliard’s Legion, and his 13 years of research brought forth his first publication, That Bloody Hill: Hilliard’s Legion at Chickamauga.

This study sheds new light on the fighting done by Hilliard’s Legion, a part of Archibald Gracie’s Brigade of Confederates, at the battle of Chickamauga. Elder shows conclusively that Gracie’s command was never forced from the top of Horseshoe Ridge and that some men from Hilliard’s Legion penetrated to the top of the Ridge. A reexamination of the battle’s conclusion highlights the Legion’s role in the final movement. Included in this study is a complete roster with biographical notes. (Information provided by McFarland & Company, Inc.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Lee Elder obtained his degree in journalism with a minor in history from San Diego State University. Elder’s background includes sportswriter, sportscaster, public relations representative in the auto racing industry and he held public office. Originally from Los Angeles, Elder and his wife now reside in Ohio. A hobby enjoyed by Elder is photography.

Join us on Sunday March 11, 2018. Meet Author Lee Elder and get your signed copy of, That Bloody Hill: Hilliard’s Legion at Chickamauga. Your purchase supports the programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Thank You for Supporting our National Parks!