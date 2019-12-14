Eat, Drink and Be Ugly Sweater Party with No Big Deal performance in The Coconut Room at The Palms and DJ Keith on the dance floor
Eat Drink and be Ugly Sweater Party
The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & ExhibitionsAlcohol Ink Ornaments
-
-
Food & DrinkHealthy Party Appetizers
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningGiving Tuesday at The Chattery
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningCarbon Five: Hack Night
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Education & LearningRelaxing 101: The Science of Relaxation
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Jeff Coffin
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Talks & ReadingsCassandra King Conroy
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessWRCB Channel 3's Share Your Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Metamorphosis--Creating with Wood” Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Kids & Family Talks & ReadingsDylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Song Circle
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkWanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden Collage Houses
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMixed Media House Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends