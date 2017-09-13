Eat Green for Tennessee

Various Locations

Eat Green for Tennessee is returning for its fifth year on Wednesday, September 13. The annual fundraiser brings together dozens of restaurants from Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga and Sewanee, all of which have pledged to donate a percentage of the day’s sales to support The Land Trust for Tennessee and its statewide conservation efforts.

During the fundraiser’s five-year history customers and restaurant partners have raised approximately $90,000 for The Land Trust, which works year-round to conserve Tennessee’s green spaces, including its bountiful farmland. Diners can take part in this year’s Eat Green for Tennessee initiative by enjoying breakfast, lunch, dinner and even gift cards at a participating restaurant with no additional fees.

A sample of participating restaurants in Chattanooga include:

• Lupis

• Southern Squeeze

• Good Dog

• Frothy Monkey

• Slicks

• Alleia

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit: http://eatgreenfortn.org/

