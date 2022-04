× Expand green|spaces Sustainability vendors at green|spaces' annual Earth Day Celebration!

Celebrate Earth Day with us! From 9am-12pm, corporate and sponsored teams will be completing eco-challenges. From 2pm-7pm, there will be live music, food trucks, and sustainability vendors. The Earth Day Celebration is free and open to the public! EPB is the title sponsor of this event and is offering free parking in the EPB garage.