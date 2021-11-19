Ecstatic Dance

to

Studio 34 3214 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

"Music & Dance are the great unifiers. Transformation & inspiration occurs in this space. Embody your aliveness. Embody your consciousness. Embrace your wholeness. Embrace your healing. Uplift your Spirit. Uplift your community. Liberation from illusions of division is the purpose. Here we allow ourselves to move without shame, rejection, judgement, or division. Here is where we heal. Here is where we embody & live our truth. Here is the moment you have been waiting for. Flow from your Spirit onto the dance floor."

-DJ Nantahala

Join Chattanooga Shadow Healers in Ecstatic Dance with DJ Nantahala.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
to
