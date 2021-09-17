The Ed Johnson Project Keynote Lecture and History Roundtable Discussion

Join us on Friday, September 17th for a keynote lecture about the history of lynchings and anti-black violence, and a history roundtable discussion about the significance of the Ed Johnson Memorial.

Please note: Masks and proof of vaccination are required. These events are powered by the UNFoundation, UTC, and MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation.

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. "I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray": Public Lynchings and Public Memories in Middle Tennessee

Keynote Lecture from Dr. Learotha Williams, Associate Professor of History, Tennessee State University

Dr. Learotha Williams will discuss lynchings and anti-black violence in the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras while highlighting present day commemoration of these events.

About Dr. Williams:

Learotha Williams, Jr. is a scholar of African American, Civil War and Reconstruction, and Public History at Tennessee State University. Williams has worked as a Historic Sites Specialist for the State of Florida, acted as coordinator for the African American Studies Program at Armstrong Atlantic State University, and served as trustee of the Historic Savannah Foundation in Savannah, Georgia. He also spearheads the North Nashville Heritage Project, an effort that seeks to encourage a greater understanding of the history of North Nashville, including but not limited to Jefferson Street and its historic relationship to the greater Nashville community.

6:30 to 7:45 p.m. History and Legal Roundtable About the Significance of the Ed Johnson Memorial

Join this roundtable discussion about the significance of the Ed Johnson Memorial. Hear from panelists Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter, writer Peter Canellos, and The Ed Johnson Project Co-Chair Eric Atkins. Moderated by WUTC’s Ray Bassett.

History roundtable speakers will contribute perspectives on the important role the Ed Johnson memorial will play in cultivating critical dialogue about the history of lynching and present-day anti-black violence and systemic racism. Museum panels covering the Ed Johnson lynching and Black history in Chattanooga will be on display.

About the moderator and panelists:

Ray Bassett, moderator

Ray Bassett is the host and producer of "Scenic Roots," the weekday afternoon talk show on WUTC, the NPR station on the campus of The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He moved here in early 2019 from New York City, where he served in various production jobs at CBS News and The Associated Press for more than twenty years. Ray worked for Charles Osgood as his radio producer at CBS in the final decade of his iconic career in broadcast journalism.

Demetrus Coonrod, panelist

The most important titles that Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod will ever hold are “mom” and “proud Grandmother.” Coonrod, the oldest of four children, grew up in a working-class family. Her mother was a nurse by trade and her father was in the military. She experienced the impact of income inequality firsthand as she watched her parents battle drug addiction. The experience exposed for Coonrod the serious problems with determinants of health, especially for Black and lower-income families. Demetrus Coonrod was first elected to the District 9 seat of the Chattanooga City Council on April 11, 2017. She was sworn in for a second term on April 19, 2021. She is currently serving as Chair of the Council's Youth and Family Development Committee. Councilwoman Coonrod is a graduate of Chattanooga High School for Paideia and Performing Arts Phoenix Three. She is a first-generation college student majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice. Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod holds membership in several organizations. Currently, she is a member of Hamilton County Schools Leadership Program, Leadership Chattanooga Alumni, NAACP, National Black Caucus, National League of Cities, Order of Eastern Star Zia #1081, and Tennessee Municipal League. In addition, she serves on A Step Ahead Contraceptive Access Advisory Committee, Human Development Committee, Criminal Justice Reform Task Force, and Equity and Leadership Council.