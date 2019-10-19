Edible Landscaping -- Free Gardening Class

Edible landscaping is the use of food-producing plants along with ornamental plants to create a garden that is aesthetically pleasing as well as functional and fun. Gardeners have a lot of flexibility in creating these mixed areas using fruit and nut trees, berry bushes, vegetables, herbs, edible flowers, along with ornamental plants in a variety of combinations. For example, in a border of non-edible plants, add dramatic groupings of ruby chard, purple-flowered eggplants, and sculptural gray-green collards. Learn from Master Gardener Carol Mathews how edible landscaping can result in a beautiful and practical addition to your gardening possibilities.

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 2019 series of free monthly gardening classes open to the public. On Saturday, October 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Edible Landscaping,” presented by Master Gardener Carol Mathews. MGHC classes take place in the ground floor meeting room at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.