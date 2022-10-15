Education Avengers! Gathering of the Teachers

× Expand @unified The Education Avengers - Assembly of Educators

Teachers (office staff, custodians, bus drivers, school nurses, administrators, cafeteria staff, and more!) will you join us for a day of food, excitement, and FREE stuff?

Our Student Voice Team is super excited to show you what they've been up to! We also have about 10 AMAZING door prizes and maaaaybe even a few special guests!

A light lunch will be provided by Fiesta Mexicana (free of charge) and on-site childcare is also offered without any cost to participants. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!