Effective Brain Dumping

If improving productivity is something you've been wanting to tackle, you should not miss this class. An effective brain dump can unlock your creativity and help you prioritize your life so that you not only are getting things done but you feel better in the process. A mind that is free of clutter can process information better and give you greater clarity in any life activity that you face. In this guided workshop, participants will be introduced to brain dumping techniques that work and with regular practice could bring some much needed clarity to the remainder of what has been a crazy 2020.

Everyone will receive a downloadable guide.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/26/effective-brain-dumping

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.