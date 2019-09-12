If you need people to get work done, you need workforce planning. This class will teach you a powerful yet simple approach to getting the right capabilities, at the right time and place, for the right cost. Specially tailored to small, growing, and entrepreneurial companies, this class will also provide fresh insights for seasoned HR professionals in big businesses. Avoid problems, build your talent pipeline, and compete stronger with effective workforce planning!

This class is Bring Your Own Lunch.

About the teacher:

With extensive experience in education, economic development, and technology, Dr. Greg Laudeman is uniquely positioned to address the skills gap. He has helped communities from Midtown Atlanta to rural Oregon with technology for business and economic growth. His research revealed how critical workforce capabilities are for growth and innovation, and that a radically better approach to align talent with employers’ needs. He created Eduity as a platform for everyone to be part of—and directly benefit from—workforce planning. The company’s goal is to transform workforce development into a truly collaborative, inclusive, high-impact activity. Greg has a doctorate of Learning and Leadership from UTC, master’s degrees in policy and technology from Georgia Tech and Michigan State, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from UTC. A long-time Chattanooga resident, he is proud to be developing this innovative and powerful new business tool here in Chattanooga.