× Expand Mars Michael EG Kight

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

“This new trio is exciting. The three of us have performed in my band together for over 20 years, and Gary and Ken are like brothers to me. This stripped down version allows for a tighter show with sweet harmonies, harp, percussion, drums, dobro, and acoustic guitars. We’re having a great time venturing out into some new musical areas, and our audiences seem to love it!"

The trio was in the studio making THE TRIO SESSIONS record in late 2019, anticipating a 2020 release date. But the pandemic changed that, for so many artists. In March 2021 the trio released the “Burned” video, and now Kight is thrilled to finally get the new record out there to all her fans. As with all her previous albums, most songs were penned by Kight.

With this new record, Kight’s roots are showing. And she and “the boys” are mighty proud of that!

The new record debuted at #9 on the Living Blues Chart. On the Roots chart, it debuted at #15, and one of the songs debuted at #2. It also debuted at #20 on the Australian International Blues and Roots chart! The new record has been nominated for a 2021 Blues Blast Award for Acoustic Blues Album, and Kight is nominated for Female Blues Artist.

Kight was the epitome of "americana" before there was a genre. And in a world that seemingly needs to put a label on everything, it's clear that Kight's own "country flavored southern fried blues" straddles the line between americana and blues, and gives the listener a hefty dose of the best of both worlds.