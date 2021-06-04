EG Vines

EG Vines comes to the Wanderlinger stage Friday, June 4th! Doors open at 8:00PM, show starts at 9:00PM. $10 Cover.

21+ after 9:00PM

Our kitchen is open until 9PM, with a menu and weekly specials crafted by Chef Carolyn. Have some dinner before the show starts!

BIO:

“In times of upheaval, people look to artists to help sort through the madness. Nashville’s EG Vines is a voice that stands out above the rest, combining folk songwriting with a sharp wit and nuanced point of view. All of this is on display on his upcoming second album, Through the Mirror, a sizzling rock record from an artist on the rise.

After riding the corporate ladder at a major retailer for a decade, Vines decided to quit his day job in late 2019 with the release of his debut solo album, Family Business. The album landed him recognition from outlets local (Lighting 100) and national (Billboard, NPR, Rolling Stone) and immediately cemented him as one of Nashville’s artists to watch. He looks back at his time splitting life between a corporate career and music and says it resulted in him being constantly on edge and frustrated. Given more opportunities to reflect and spend hours of the day writing and experimenting, Vines has been able to explore new sounds and thoughts as his star grows.

Through the Mirror - set for August release - sees Vines drawing heavy inspiration from punk and alt-rock favorites from his youth like Green Day, R.E.M., and Radiohead, both musically and socially. Vines delivers his own views against biting riffs and pulsing drums while encouraging listeners to critically engage with the world around them to inform their own ways of thinking, drawing on his love of Jason Isbell and Bob Dylan as inspirations for his storytelling. Calling the album a Rorschach test for the modern world, Vines delivers his messages through a wide array of subjects on his songs, from American history to what theoretical alien visitors might think when they arrive on Earth.

As he looks around at the music scene, Vines knows he can provide perspectives and ideas listeners crave. “There’s more to say here, and I just decided I wanted to really dig in,” he explains. With Through the Mirror, EG Vines is delivering on his promise and proving himself to be an essential voice in music.”