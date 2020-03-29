This two-day workshop will cover how to make your own egg tempera paint and techniques on how to use it. Egg tempera is an ancient, romantic, and finely crafted medium that conjures images of altarpieces and icons. A perfect painting medium for skilled draftsmen, egg tempera is a very quick drying medium that essentially allows one to draw with paint in optically mixed color glazes. Students will learn how to make their own tempera paint from scratch, as well as a variety of techniques to achieve the rich jewel-like surface for which this beautiful medium is known. Working from a live model, students will paint a small 3″ x 5″ egg tempera portrait. The workshop fee includes fee for the model.
Egg Tempera Painting Workshop
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRISE 2020
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
Thursday
-
Business & Career Education & LearningBeginner QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsShuptrine’s Gallery Open House
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Business & Career Education & LearningIntermediate QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDenice Bizot's "Hella Hearts" Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House Featuring Lynda Best
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicStop22 in the Nooga Concert
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessFirst Friday February - Bitter Is Better
-
-
Education & LearningThe Art of Intercourse
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTN Songwriters Week
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Festivals & FairsWill You Be Mine? Market
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Vintage Valentine's Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt Bash / Fundraiser
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceOutlook/Overlook
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFaculty and Guest Piano Recital
-
-
Education & LearningWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101
-
-
Education & LearningDerek Parsons Piano Masterclass
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking - Two Part Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing