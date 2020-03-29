Egg Tempera Painting Workshop

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This two-day workshop will cover how to make your own egg tempera paint and techniques on how to use it.  Egg tempera is an ancient, romantic, and finely crafted medium that conjures images of altarpieces and icons.  A perfect painting medium for skilled draftsmen, egg tempera is a very quick drying medium that essentially allows one to draw with paint in optically mixed color glazes.  Students will learn how to make their own tempera paint from scratch, as well as a variety of techniques to achieve the rich jewel-like surface for which this beautiful medium is known. Working from a live model, students will paint a small  3″ x 5″  egg tempera portrait.  The workshop fee includes fee for the model.

