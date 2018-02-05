Eyehategod, Coathanger Abortion, Bongsloth, Silver Tongued Devilz, Sickness in the System, Devils Gotta Hold On Me

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

with local support

BONGSLOTH

Silver Tongued Devilz (STDz)

Coathanger Abortion

Sickness In The System (S.I.S)

The Devil's Got A Hold On Me

Info
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4233053888
