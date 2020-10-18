Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

One of Mozart’s most popular serenades, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik (“A little night music”) is a bright and celebratory work. The jovial mood continues with local composer Tim Hinck’s rousing journey through the Tennessee mountains in Stumpjumper, American composer Raymond Premru’s upbeat Two Pieces for trombone, contemporary composer Eric Ewazen’s Eaglehawk, and Lefebvre's Suite No. 1 for Wind Quintet.

Featuring:

Raymond Premru - Two Pieces

Eric Ewazen - Eaglehawk

Tim Hinck - Stumpjumper

Mozart - Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Lefebvre - Suite No. 1 for Wind Quintet

Notes for concert attendees: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert's start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.