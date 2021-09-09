Ekphrastic Creative Writing

Ekphrasis is a Greek word often translated as “description”. Ekphrasis writing is a response to or description of a visual work of art. Poets and writers from all over the ancient and modern world have employed this technique to dialogue with visual art. In this 90 min class we will read and discuss a few specific examples, and write our own ekphrasis pieces with prompts. If you’re in the mood for a fun writing class that will let you write poetry, fiction, or memoir in response to a visual work of art, this class is for you!

The instructor will provide visual prompts in class, but each writer will also be given the opportunity to select their own personal photos or favorite art pieces to use as sources of inspiration. Feel free to bring any printed photos, pictures, or artwork with you!

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Snacks and tea will be available, but feel free to bring your own as well.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.