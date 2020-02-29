Elderberry Syrup Making Class

With so many health-full properties, elderberry syrup is a great addition to one’s daily wellness routine!

Join us for an afternoon of learning how to make elderberry syrup. Participants will go home with a recipe, approximately 8 ounces of elderberry syrup, and the knowledge of how and why to make/utilize elderberry syrup. This class will also address tips about growing, harvesting, and using fresh elderberries.

***This is a great class to join with our Spring Plant Sale & Festival scheduled for April 17-19th & April 25th (Link: https://crabtreefarms.org/events-list/page/2/). Our greenhouse team has potted up over 80 elderberries plants in anticipation of our sale. At this class, participants may have first pick at purchasing elderberry plants.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.