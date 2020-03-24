The Jewish Federation is proud to present Eleanor Tallie and Her Band in concert Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. The cost is $15 for adults, and college students with ID are $3.00. Admission includes beverages and light appetizers. For more information or to RSVP contact 423-493-0270 or visit www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Making Memphis her home, Eleanor Tallie toured extensively and performed 180 shows in over 35 states in the US within the time span of a year and a half. Eleanor released her debut music video for her critically acclaimed single entitled “Promised Land” in August of 2019. The single was premiered by the Singer’s Room and received rave reviews immediately from publications such as EARMILK. Eleanor is set to release several additional single releases over the course of 2020, all produced by Steve Greenwell. After five years of living and touring in the US, Israel-born Eleanor Tallie is getting back on the road for a 2020 Spring Tour. Chattanooga is one of the stops. Musicians accompanying her on this tour include:

Robinson Bridgeforth began playing drums at the age of two and was playing on the legendary Beale Street in Memphis, TN by the age of three. From an early age, Robinson was influenced by the music of, and around, his home town of Memphis, TN: The southern soul of Stax, southern gospel, and the blues. Though the music of the region serves as his foundation, Robinson has been greatly influenced by bands and artists across the musical spectrum. Because of this, and given his role as a timekeeper behind the drums, it’s his philosophy that there aren't different “genres and styles,” just different ways that people express themselves within time. Robinson's versatility and feel for music has landed him behind the drum set for Grammy winners and nominees, Dove Award winners, Blues Blast and Blues Music Award nominees, and has taken him across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Robinson proudly endorses and plays Hendrix Drums, custom crafted by Rhett Hendrix in Dothan, AL. He highly recommends these quality instruments to professional drummers, studios, and anyone looking to achieving a wonderful and truly unique drum sound.

Neal Bowen is a Memphis-based electric/acoustic bassist. Currently he is the bassist for a multitude of independent Memphis based artists, and bassist for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies' House Band. Neal has appeared with numerous artists and provided the low end for countless recording sessions. In the role of educator, Neal has mentored talented prominent musicians, written and developed collegiate & post-secondary music curriculum, and trained hundreds in Mac and iOS based consumer and professional development. In daily life, Neal looks to continually learn and grow as not only a musician, but as a husband, father, and human being.

Calvin Barnes is a producer, songwriter, arranger, and keyboardist. Calvin has worked with countless musicians in Memphis and is a part of the Memphis' own musical family, 'The Barnes Family.' Calvin has made a huge mark in the Gospel music scene as the Minister of Music at Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church. As Minister of Music, he has had a hand in nurturing the careers of other professional musicians, most notable being Dwayne Thomas Jr (Mononeon), who was Prince' bass player before he passed. Calvin has also played with countless Grammy nominees and winners.

Recording musicians on Eleanor’s single “Promised Land”, as well as all of her upcoming releases, include drummer George "Spanky" McCurdy (Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Jill Scott, and Lauryn Hill) and bassist Jack Daley (Lenny Kravitz, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson). These two music superstars, along with New Jersey native Larry Friday, and platinum selling producer Steve Greenwell, took part in 5 upcoming singles, all set to be released in 2019-2020.