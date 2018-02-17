UTC Theatre Co. presents Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea, which centers around sisters Devon and Simone. Simone works as a personal assistant to Michaela Kell, a trophy wife to a wealthy ad executive.

When down-to-earth Devon arrives at Martha’s Vineyard for a sisters’ weekend, plans are cut short when Michaela shows up in hysterics with the threat of her marriage falling apart. Worlds collide in this comedy about class and family.

In the review written by Andy Crump of The Artery of Boston’s NPR Arts Station, he quotes Metzler, “Class has nothing to do with income. It has nothing to do with net worth. It’s kind of this imposed structure, and it’s a mask that we all put on and wear.”

Metzler represents this imposed structure in Elemeno Pea to show how far we go to fit in. Along with her stage credits, Metzler also writes for film and television. Some of those credits include Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Showtime’s Shameless.