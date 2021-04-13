Elgar String Serenade & Concert Recording

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Experience one of the most charming and popular of Elgar’s works alongside d’Indy’s lively Chanson Et Danses, local composer Jonathan McNair's These Three, and modern composer and percussionist Brett Dietz's Street Fight.

Purchase your access to this concert recording for just $10 per household and enjoy at your convenience for 30 days beginning Tuesday, April 13: https://chattanoogasymphony.secure.force.com/ticket/

  • Brett Dietz - Street Fight
  • Jonathan McNair - These Three
  • Elgar - Serenade in E minor for String Orchestra
  • d'Indy - Chanson Et Danses For Septet

