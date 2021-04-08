Elgar String Serenade

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Experience one of the most charming and popular of Elgar’s works alongside d’Indy’s lively Chanson Et Danses, local composer Jonathan McNair's These Three, and modern composer and percussionist Brett Dietz's Street Fight.

Featuring:

Brett Dietz - Street Fight

Jonathan McNair - These Three

Elgar - Serenade in E minor for String Orchestra

d'Indy - Chanson Et Danses For Septet

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety