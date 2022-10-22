Elton Live! The Elton John Experience

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Get ready to experience the ultimate tribute to Elton John as the Elton Live! band takes the stage at The GEM on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm. Elton Live! brings the studio recordings of one of the most accomplished artists in modern music history to life. Tickets are $34.50-$39; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Formed in early 2018, Elton Live! is a band of professional musicians from touring acts including Sugarland, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Cory Smith, and even Sir Elton John himself. Lead vocalist and founder Steven Dodd emulates the depth and timbre vocal style of the classic Elton John sound. The show is not an impersonation, but the most accurate representation of the legend in his prime through the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and beyond

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
