Ely Parker: One True American Program

On Saturday, October 26, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga will present a 45-minute program focusing on Union General Ely Parker, a member of General U.S. Grant’s staff and a Seneca Indian. Program participants should meet at the south entrance of the Walnut Street Bridge, near 105 Walnut Street, in Chattanooga. It is recommended that participants bring chairs, as this will be a stationary program.

On April 9, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee signed terms of surrender in Wilmer McLean’s parlor, drafted by Union General Ely Parker. After being introduced to the blue-clad Seneca, Lee commented he was glad to see “one true American” standing among them at Appomattox Court House. Parker quickly replied, “We are all Americans,” to the now-graying Confederate chieftain. Although Parker played a key role in this famously historic event, his involvement in the Chattanooga Campaign is often overlooked. We hope to see you at this program as we explore Ely Parker’s story and his connection to Chattanooga in 1863.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.