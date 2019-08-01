Email Marketing 101

Your email campaigns should leave your customer looking forward to your next newsletter, not hitting delete! Email Marketing can be a creative way to build a loyal and dedicated customer base. This class covers the basics of email marketing such as running an email campaign, the importance of automation, onboarding sequences, audience segmentation, and more.

About the teacher:

Leah Bailey began her adventure into creative marketing by self-publishing her own series of books several years ago. She has an M.S. in Media and Communication as well as years of experience in writing, publishing, and print and digital marketing. She has also taught college courses on media writing and spoken at area writing conferences. While she still writes and publishes her own work, Leah has found that she also loves brand storytelling and idea creation and implementation in the business arena. This led her to her own business venture, Bailey Creative Marketing. Developing a creative marketing approach begins with finding your story. Bailey Creative Marketing focuses on finding a company’s story and then helping them to build a relationship with clients through their story.