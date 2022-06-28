Boomers Are Shaking up the World of Senior Living

Connect with community resources and forward-thinking perspectives in all areas of life including housing and care, relationships, health and wellness, finances, and legal planning. The 2022 Embrace Aging Forum presented by Chambliss Law is also your chance to hear from and meet keynote speaker Tembi Locke. She is an actress and author of New York Times Best Seller From Scratch, which is set to premiere as a Netflix series later this year. Tembi, a fierce advocate for the needs of family caregivers, will speak about her journey as a primary caregiver for her late husband and the importance of creating community when it matters most. Tickets are $55

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn how to embrace aging gracefully and confidently. This event is for caregivers, older adults, service providers, and anyone seeking resources and help on topics such as aging in place, estate planning, savings, wealth management, retirement, hospice, palliative care, and much more. Your registration includes complimentary valet parking, light breakfast, breakout sessions, and lunch.

2022 Keynote: Tembi Locke

We look forward to welcoming our distinguished keynote speaker Tembi Locke. She is an American actress known for her roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Magicians, Proven Innocent, and NCIS: LA. She is also the author of New York Times Best Seller From Scratch. Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet Tembi and have From Scratch autographed at the book signing offered.