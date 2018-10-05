Boomers are leading a new aging movement, which is changing how service providers do business. This all-day event looks at aging through a new lens and connects individuals and families to community resources and the top disruptors in aging. This 2nd annual forum will cover transference of wealth, family values, and leaving a legacy. We will provide a glimpse of tomorrow's possibilities in wealth management and philanthropy, relationships, wellness, Medicare, end of life care, succession planning, and the new tax act. Keynote speaker, Dianne Gray, who is an award-winning writer/journalist and international powerhouse speaker, will talk about love, laughter, and staring down fear in order to have one of life’s most challenging, yet most rewarding, conversations. *Registration includes continental breakfast and a buffet lunch. For detailed information about the conference, please visit www.embraceagingforum.com.
Embrace Aging Forum
DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Lantern Tours
-
Concerts & Live MusicBehold the Brave’s EP Release Party
-
Concerts & Live MusicJordan Hallquist and the Outfit
-
Concerts & Live MusicMasseuse, Marquee Mayfield
-
Concerts & Live MusicButch Ross
-
-
Film Kids & Family This & ThatMovies in the Park at Dark
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatGo Fest
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: Telemann Rediscovered
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Living History Programs
-
Concerts & Live MusicDevon Heath
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicHive Theory
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Van Winkle
Monday
-
Education & LearningExcel at Excel: Beginner's Excel Training
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningEmbroidery 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike McDade
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Spinster
-
-
Education & LearningBasic Nutrition For the Healthy Pet
-
-
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers