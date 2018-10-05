Embrace Aging Forum

DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Boomers are leading a new aging movement, which is changing how service providers do business. This all-day event looks at aging through a new lens and connects individuals and families to community resources and the top disruptors in aging. This 2nd annual forum will cover transference of wealth, family values, and leaving a legacy. We will provide a glimpse of tomorrow's possibilities in wealth management and philanthropy, relationships, wellness, Medicare, end of life care, succession planning, and the new tax act. Keynote speaker, Dianne Gray, who is an award-winning writer/journalist and international powerhouse speaker, will talk about love, laughter, and staring down fear in order to have one of life’s most challenging, yet most rewarding, conversations. *Registration includes continental breakfast and a buffet lunch. For detailed information about the conference, please visit www.embraceagingforum.com.

Info
DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
