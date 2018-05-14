Don't miss the Emerging Leaders' May Lunch & Learn, Monday, May 14th at 2 on the roof. Our speakers will be City of Chattanooga’s Police Chief David Roddy and Troy Rogers, Public Safety Coordinator. They will discuss the importance of investing in the city's youth through mentoring, and building a stronger community to possibly reduce violence.
Emerging Leaders May Lunch and Learn
2 on the Roof 313 Manuf 313 Manufacturers Road, Suite 217, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
