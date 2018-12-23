Emily Kate Boyd
Flying Squirrel Bar 55 Johnson St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Wednesday
-
Comedy Food & Drink Theater & DanceComedy Catch Open Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandall Adams
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Prime Cut Trio
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink This & That5th Annual Christmas FUNdraiser for the Kids
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Charity & FundraisersErlanger Children's Hospital Benefit
Friday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Kate Boyd
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Concerts & Live MusicElizabeth Sax, Denise Dave, Andre Robinson
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicSage Against the Machine