EmiSunshine

Rolling Stone named EmiSunshine among “10 new country artists you need to know,” but she is more than country, as evidenced by her soon-to-be-released new song with funk legend Bootsy Collins!

With music described as “old-timey,” the East Tennessee native adds her own unique contemporary blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel, Blues and Jazz. Many critics have compared her to a young Dolly Parton.

Known for her powerful voice and masterful ukulele-playing, this soon to be 16-year-old singer/songwriter has been attracting national attention since she was 9 years old, with appearances on “The Today Show,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” “Pickler & Ben,” “Song of the Mountains,” “WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour” the Grand Ole Opry (14 times) and elsewhere. In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary film “The King,” for which she wrote and performed two original songs—“Johnny, June and Jesus” and “Danny Ray.” In 2019, she received the prestigious ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award for musical excellence.

Emi’s latest album, “Family Wars” (produced by 4-time Grammy-winner Tony Brown), has received outstanding reviews in leading music publications. No Depression says the album “establishes EmiSunshine as a strong creative force… someone bold and talented enough to tackle today’s issues while honoring yesterday’s folk traditions.” American Songwriter says “Family Wars” proves “EmiSunshine is wise beyond her years.” Country Standard Time calls it “a superb album.”