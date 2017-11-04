Emmylou Harris

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A 13-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Tickets are $99.00, $75.00, $55.00 and $45.00 and $25.00 plus applicable fees and are available at the Tivoli Theatre Box Office, tivolichattanooga.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

