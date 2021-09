× Expand John Dooley Empire Strikes Brass

Who doesn't love horns and Halloween? The holiday is on a Sunday this year, which means you need to celebrate on Friday at the Empire Strikes Brass show at Songbirds!. This Asheville brass-funk-rock band puts on a high energy performance. ESB is rooted in the New Orleans Brass Band tradition of second-line parades and deep moving grooves reminiscent of old school funk. The diversity of the music within their sets keep audiences guessing what is next to come.