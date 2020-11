Employee Appreciation Day

I will be opening the restaurant on Monday, November 2 to host our Employee Appreciation Day. 100% of sales for the day will given to my employees as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

Spread the word, show some love, come eat great food and say thanks to the people who make it happen everyday at your favorite neighborhood pizzeria!

*This will be for dine-in & take-out orders only. 3rd party delivery companies will not be active on Monday.