Empowered Fertility

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for date night at the Common House as we discuss fertility and how to be empowered through the process of conceiving and understanding some of the obstacles standing in your way and how to overcome them.

Dr. Catherine Needham will go through some of the common causes of infertility, then will do an overview of cycle charting—what to look at and why—so that women can start to troubleshoot their own bodies.

Hors d'oeuvres, beer, and wine will be served for those who attend in person.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
