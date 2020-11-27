Enchanted Garden of Lights

Dates: Nov. 20 – Jan. 2 nightly, except Christmas Eve

Head high atop Lookout Mountain to the award-winning, 26th annual holiday light extravaganza! Guests can decorate a gingerbread cookie in downtown Yuletown, experience the icy borealis lights of the Arctic Kingdom and explore the digital enchantment of the Magic Forest’s dancing trees.

Visit Santa in his North Pole workshop and enjoy plenty of holiday treats including hot cocoa, kettle corn, homemade fudge and beer from Chattanooga Brewing.

Tickets are sold ONLINE ONLY, and admission begins at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome! As in years past, a portion of ticket proceeds from this event benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.

Admission: $16.95-$26.95, adults; $8.95-$14.95, children ages 3-12; See weblink for the pricing calendar - www.seerockcity.com/buy-tickets.

Website: www.seerockcity.com/lights

FAQs: www.seerockcity.com/lightsfaqs

Address: 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

Phone: 706-820-2531

Schedule:

• Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Sundays & Dec. 21-23, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

• Gingerbread cookie decorating in the Big Rock Grill, limited capacity, also available To-Go

• Enjoy hot drinks and Reindeer Corn (weather permitting) in North Pole Village

• Meet Santa Claus: Nov. 20-Dec. 23 in North Pole Lodge, masks required