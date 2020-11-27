Enchanted Garden of Lights

to

Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

Enchanted Garden of Lights

Dates: Nov. 20 – Jan. 2 nightly, except Christmas Eve

Head high atop Lookout Mountain to the award-winning, 26th annual holiday light extravaganza! Guests can decorate a gingerbread cookie in downtown Yuletown, experience the icy borealis lights of the Arctic Kingdom and explore the digital enchantment of the Magic Forest’s dancing trees.

Visit Santa in his North Pole workshop and enjoy plenty of holiday treats including hot cocoa, kettle corn, homemade fudge and beer from Chattanooga Brewing.

Tickets are sold ONLINE ONLY, and admission begins at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome! As in years past, a portion of ticket proceeds from this event benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.

Admission: $16.95-$26.95, adults; $8.95-$14.95, children ages 3-12; See weblink for the pricing calendar - www.seerockcity.com/buy-tickets.

Website: www.seerockcity.com/lights

FAQs: www.seerockcity.com/lightsfaqs

Address: 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

Phone: 706-820-2531

Schedule:

• Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays-Sundays & Dec. 21-23, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

• Gingerbread cookie decorating in the Big Rock Grill, limited capacity, also available To-Go

• Enjoy hot drinks and Reindeer Corn (weather permitting) in North Pole Village

• Meet Santa Claus: Nov. 20-Dec. 23 in North Pole Lodge, masks required

Info

Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-27 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-27 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-27 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-28 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-28 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-28 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-28 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-29 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-29 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-29 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-30 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-30 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-11-30 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-12-01 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-12-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-12-01 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enchanted Garden of Lights - 2020-12-01 17:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 27, 2020

Saturday

November 28, 2020

Sunday

November 29, 2020

Monday

November 30, 2020

Tuesday

December 1, 2020

Wednesday

December 2, 2020

Thursday

December 3, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight