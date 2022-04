× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Illustration of a dragon flying over horizon.

Be the first to see our new exhibit “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration.” There will be food, a cash bar, and a welcome from our Chief Curator Nandini Makrandi. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume, and we’ll have a hands-on space where you can make fantasy masks and add your own special enchanted touch to your outfit.

Regular admission applies; Members and youth 17 and under free.