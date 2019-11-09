Encore Cabaret

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us us for a fun-filled night of Broadway music and a trip down memory lane. Hear some of your favorite performers belt out show-stopping tunes from your favorite shows of years gone by. Over 20 singers dating back to shows as early as 1987 and as recent as last season will perform. Want to know who’s in our killer line-up? Click HERE!

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
