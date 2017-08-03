End of Summer Dance Party: Bands on the Bluff

We’ll dance away the last notes of summer as we celebrate hot summer nights with an interactive Wayne White inspired show. A performance presented by the Pop-Up Project, costumes created by local artists, and music from Carl Caldwell, Chris Williams and Josh Green of Summer Dregs,DJ Set will create a fantasy for the senses. Come ready to dance on this night of music and memories on the Bluff (as well as memorable drinks from the cash bar). Tickets to this performance include admission to our temporary exhibit of art by Wayne White for the special throwback price of just $5 (free to members and children under 17 with a paying adult).

Throwback Thursday begins at 4, performance and dance party at 6.

This performance generously sponsored by Coca Cola UNITED and presented in partnership with SoundCorps. Throwback Thursday generously sponsored by Easy Auto.