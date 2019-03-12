English Country Dance for All!

English Country Dance (ECD) is a beautiful, historical social dance that was popular in both Europe and America from around 1650 through the early 1800's. Movies based on Jane Austen novels such as "Pride & Prejudice" or "Emma," feature scenes with English Country dancing at balls and parties.

ECD classes for both new and experienced dancers take place on Tuesdays from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Chattanooga Heritage House, 1428 Jenkins Road (off E. Brainerd Road). Admission is Free.

The program draws from both the historical and modern English Country Dance repertoire. Dances are taught and walked through with prompting and attention to style. Classes begin with a review of basic dance steps so newcomers can feel welcome to join us at any time.

Everyone is welcome! No partner or previous dance experience is necessary. Please bring a separate pair of soft-soled shoes for dancing (sneakers or flats).

English Country Dance is wonderful exercise as well as a fun social experience. Join us!

Here is taste of English Country Dancing today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJXPW13egeU