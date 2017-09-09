English Country Dance for All!

to Google Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

English Country Dance (ECD) is a beautiful, historical social dance that was popular from around 1650 through the early 1800s. Movies based on Jane Austen novels such as "Pride & Prejudice" or "Emma," feature scenes with English Country dancing at balls and parties.

This class will be an introduction to English Country Dance designed for new dancers of all ages! Experienced dancers are welcome as well! We'll learn the basic moves -- set and turn single, two hand turn, star right and left, back to back, and changes of rights and lefts.  And then we'll learn various dances from the historical repertoire of English Country Dances.

 

No partner or previous experience is necessary.  Dances will be taught and walked through with attention to learning the steps and style points.  The music is recorded.  Nearly everyone is a beginner so no one will feel out of place!

Please bring a separate pair of soft-soled shoes for dancing (sneakers or flats).

Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - English Country Dance for All! - 2017-09-09 16:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours