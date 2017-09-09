English Country Dance for All!

English Country Dance (ECD) is a beautiful, historical social dance that was popular from around 1650 through the early 1800s. Movies based on Jane Austen novels such as "Pride & Prejudice" or "Emma," feature scenes with English Country dancing at balls and parties.

This class will be an introduction to English Country Dance designed for new dancers of all ages! Experienced dancers are welcome as well! We'll learn the basic moves -- set and turn single, two hand turn, star right and left, back to back, and changes of rights and lefts. And then we'll learn various dances from the historical repertoire of English Country Dances.

No partner or previous experience is necessary. Dances will be taught and walked through with attention to learning the steps and style points. The music is recorded. Nearly everyone is a beginner so no one will feel out of place!

Please bring a separate pair of soft-soled shoes for dancing (sneakers or flats).