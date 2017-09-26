English Country Dance -- Introduction for New Dancers!

English Country Dance (ECD) is a beautiful, historical social dance that was popular from around 1650 through 1800. Movies based on Jane Austen novels such as "Pride & Prejudice" or "Emma," feature scenes with English Country dancing at balls and parties.

New and Experienced dancers are invited to learn about English Country Dance at this introductory class on Tuesday, September, 26th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Heritage House, 1428 Jenkins Rd (off E. Brainerd Road) in Chattanooga.

The class will start with ECD basics teaching moves including: set and turn single, two hand turn, star right and left, back to back, and changes of rights and lefts. Then several dances from the historical English Country Dance repertoire will be taught and prompting and attention to detail and style.

Everyone is welcome! No partner or previous experience is necessary. Nearly everyone is a beginner so no one will feel out of place!

Please bring a separate pair of soft-soled shoes for dancing (sneakers or flats).

Studies show that dancing helps protect our brains from aging. English Country Dance is wonderful exercise as well as a fun social experience. Join us!

Here is taste of English Country Dancing today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdQ7IWvFApc