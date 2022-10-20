Enigma Variations

The CSO returns to Memorial Auditorium on October 20th with acclaimed violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky featured in Sibelius' unforgettable violin concerto. American composer Jessie Montgomery is showcased in her Banner for Chamber Orchestra. Our program concludes with one of the most famous riddles in classical music, Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations

PROGRAM

Jessie Montgomery | Banner for Chamber Orchestra

Jean Sibelius | Violin Concerto in D minor

Edward Elgar | Enigma Variations

ARTISTS

Kayoko Dan | conductor

Alexander Sitkovetsky | violin

The 22-23 CSO Masterworks Series is sponsored by: Barnett & Company

