Vincy Ng
Featuring soloist Alexander Sitkovetsky
The CSO returns to Memorial Auditorium on October 20th with acclaimed violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky featured in Sibelius' unforgettable violin concerto. American composer Jessie Montgomery is showcased in her Banner for Chamber Orchestra. Our program concludes with one of the most famous riddles in classical music, Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations
PROGRAM
Jessie Montgomery | Banner for Chamber Orchestra
Jean Sibelius | Violin Concerto in D minor
Edward Elgar | Enigma Variations
ARTISTS
Kayoko Dan | conductor
Alexander Sitkovetsky | violin
The 22-23 CSO Masterworks Series is sponsored by: Barnett & Company