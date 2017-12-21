Enlighten Cultural Festival

The most important idea behind the Enlightened Culture Festival is that all the culture around the world is unique. Not to mention, Chattanooga’s local artist need a platform to reach a new fan base. So the solution to most of the problems is more festivals to get people together for one reason, great music and fun. Non-stop fun!

This year we will not have the 6-day extravaganza instead we will have a 1-day fundraiser on December 21st. This epic fundraiser is like the seed for the full event next year. This year we have from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm There will be a freestyle puppet show created by the mastermind behind the festival after powerful poetry from locals. Enriching fun like face painting

kids music concert and at 7:30 ‘circle time’. Circle time is a storytelling game where kids get to make up a fun interactive story about their day, their dream, family or make a story up from the imagination. The next 2 hours is designed to make the teens love their parents because teens love to get turned up(means get excited) to a live DJ

Free for kids until 8 pm!

Teens party until 10 pm!

Adult after party Starts at 10 pm!