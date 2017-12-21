Enlighten Cultural Festival

Spot Athletic+Arts+Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The most important idea behind the Enlightened Culture Festival is that all the culture around the world is unique. Not to mention, Chattanooga’s local artist need a platform to reach a new fan base. So the solution to most of the problems is more festivals to get people together for one reason, great music and fun. Non-stop fun!

This year we will not have the 6-day extravaganza instead we will have a 1-day fundraiser on December 21st. This epic fundraiser is like the seed for the full event next year. This year we have from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm There will be a freestyle puppet show created by the mastermind behind the festival after powerful poetry from locals. Enriching fun like face painting

kids music concert and at 7:30 ‘circle time’. Circle time is a storytelling game where kids get to make up a fun interactive story about their day, their dream, family or make a story up from the imagination. The next 2 hours is designed to make the teens love their parents because teens love to get turned up(means get excited) to a live DJ

Free for kids until 8 pm!

Teens party until 10 pm!

Adult after party Starts at 10 pm!

Spot Athletic+Arts+Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
