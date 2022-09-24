Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types

× Expand TheChattery.org Enneagram 101

Do you know your type but want to learn more? Are you unsure of your type? Are you asking, "What in the world is the 'Enneagram'?" If so, this introductory class is for you. Join instructor Trista Ridge as she leads you through the energy and embodiment of each of the nine types. In this class, you'll explore how each type feels in their body, which will help you identify your type by which energy makes you feel most like yourself. Come with an open mind and willingness to reach deep within the self.

About the instructor:

Trista Ridge is a freelance writer, editor, storyteller, and student of the Enneagram living in Chattanooga, TN. She is currently attending classes through the Enneagram School of Awakening (based in Asheville, NC—her hometown!) with the goal of becoming certified through the International Enneagram Association. She has been studying the Enneagram for three years and loves helping people accurately type themselves without online tests, which can often be misleading. When she isn't learning or talking about the Enneagram, Trista loves hanging out with her two cats and husband, reading thrillers and horror novels, and playing outside with her nephew.