Enneagram 101: An Introduction to the Enneagram System

The Enneagram is a system that helps you uncover your core personality, deeper motivations, and unconscious patterns. But more than that, it is a map that helps you grow beyond your personality and shows the way to your true self. It is a tool for transformational personal growth, and it all starts with knowing your Type. This is the beginning point to unlocking all the magic that the Enneagram holds.

This workshop will introduce you to the Nine personality types: their focus of attention, patterns of behavior, motivations, and limiting beliefs. We will also cover the three Centers of Intelligence and briefly discuss the history of this powerful tool.

There will be a follow-up workshop in September where we will take a look at the three dominant instincts and the 27 subtypes. In October, we will learn how to use the Enneagram system as a process map for personal growth.

Please note: masks are required. Complimentary happy hour beverages provided.

About the instructor:

Shelley Prevost is the Co-founder of Big Self School, a personal growth school that supports the mental and emotional wellbeing of leaders through coaching, workshops, books, a podcast, and the Enneagram. She is a licensed therapist, educational psychologist, and leadership coach. Shelley was previously the Director of Happiness and partner at Chattanooga-based VC firm, Lamp Post Group, and has also worked as a performance consultant and a startup CEO. After working as a business leader and startup executive for over 10 years, Shelley has returned to her roots in psychology and promoting self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and empathy in all their forms. She is currently enrolled in the Chestnut-Paes Enneagram Academy and is excited to integrate the Enneagram system in coaching and workshops. She has written about her work on purpose, relationships, workplace culture, and leadership in columns for Inc. and The Huffington Post. Her work has also appeared in Time, Yahoo Business, Fast Company, LifeHacker, and Business Insider. Passionate about helping women develop authentic leadership, Shelley gave a 2015 TEDx talk entitled "Lead Like a Girl."